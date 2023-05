Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Friday, 26 May 2023 09:06 Hits: 7

Environmental and human rights groups say Vietnam's crackdown on civil society will undermine an international climate program that's also aimed at boosting the country's economic development.

(Image credit: STR/AFP via Getty Images)

Read more https://www.npr.org/2023/05/26/1174960407/vietnams-human-rights-record-is-being-scrutinized-ahead-of-15-billion-climate-de