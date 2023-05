Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Friday, 26 May 2023 09:11 Hits: 4

A Texas House committee has filed articles of impeachment against Republican state Attorney General Ken Paxton after investigators laid out a list of illegal acts they allege he carried out.

Read more https://www.npr.org/2023/05/26/1178332493/texas-house-panel-moves-to-impeach-attorney-general-ken-paxton