The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Articles

Charlie Kirk Wants Target To Go Bankrupt Over Pride Clothes Collection

Category: World Politics Hits: 3

Charlie Kirk Wants Target To Go Bankrupt Over Pride Clothes Collection

Far-right Christian nationalists continued their assault on the LGBTQ community by attacking Target.

Yep, Target.

The retailer's crime? Selling Pride merchandise at their stores.

"There's some really exciting happening with Target, everybody," Kirk ranted. "So Target has a target on their back. Target is freaking out."

Charlie Kirk is just following the Matt Walsh playbook from back in April. THIS IS PLANNED TERRORISM, folks.

"We need to go after Target in a very serious way. It is time for decent ordinary Americans who do not believe in radical ideas in either direction just say I will not allow my kids to be corrupted by this trans agenda, said Kirk.

read more

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2023/05/charlie-kirk-wants-target-go-bankrupt-over

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version