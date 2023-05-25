Charlie Kirk Wants Target To Go Bankrupt Over Pride Clothes Collection

Articles

Far-right Christian nationalists continued their assault on the LGBTQ community by attacking Target.

Yep, Target.

The retailer's crime? Selling Pride merchandise at their stores.

"There's some really exciting happening with Target, everybody," Kirk ranted. "So Target has a target on their back. Target is freaking out."

Charlie Kirk is just following the Matt Walsh playbook from back in April. THIS IS PLANNED TERRORISM, folks.

Stomp Matt Walsh. pic.twitter.com/0ZqOOFmceY — Just a Kat ????️‍⚧️ ???? (@Katia_Odinsen) May 24, 2023

"We need to go after Target in a very serious way. It is time for decent ordinary Americans who do not believe in radical ideas in either direction just say I will not allow my kids to be corrupted by this trans agenda, said Kirk.

