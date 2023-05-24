Target Caves, Removes LGBTQ Merch Over Threats

Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Wednesday, 24 May 2023

Conservatives have lost their minds and targeted a group that's already marginalized. Ahead of Pride Month in June, Target is removing specific LGBTQ merchandise and making other changes after some customers' intense backlash, including violent confrontations with its workers.

"Since introducing this year's collection, we've experienced threats impacting our team members' sense of safety and well-being while at work," Target said in a statement." Given these volatile circumstances, we are making adjustments to our plans, including removing items that have been at the center of the most significant confrontational behavior."

The Associated Press reports:

Target declined to say which items it was removing but among the ones that garnered the most attention were "tuck friendly" women's swimsuits that allow trans women who have not had gender-affirming operations to conceal their private parts. Designs by Abprallen, a London-based company that designs and sells occult- and satanic-themed LGBTQ+ clothing and accessories, have also created backlash. The Pride merchandise has been on sale since early May. Pride month is held in June. Target confirmed that it has moved its Pride merchandise from the front of the stores to the back in some Southern stores after confrontations and backlash from shoppers in those areas. read more

