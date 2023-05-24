Dennis Prager Decides 'Negro' Most Appropriate Black Connotation

Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Wednesday, 24 May 2023 15:46 Hits: 11

The far-right Christian nationalist Dennis Prager decided he's the arbiter on all things LGBTQ and POC after he claimed the term 'negro' has no "negative connotation whatsoever."

I didn't fall into any of the traps of African-American, African hyphen American, Afro-American, whatever -- whatever the word that Jesse Jackson came up with at the time. I didn't understand what was wrong with Black to begin with. By the way, when you think about it, 'negro' had no negative connotation whatsoever either. But I understand because it could sound like the n-word, or whatever other reason that it was dropped. I get that, but Black is fine.



What set him off this time was the NAACP issuing a travel warning against Florida over Ron DeSantis' attacks and vilification of all things related to fringe with evangelical conspiracies against school kids. The Florida governor did this for a platform to campaign on to the MAGA cult for 2024, and in the name of his faux culture and anti-history legislation.

Cool to see the racist set the terms as to what racism actually is.

read more

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2023/05/dennis-prager-decides-negro-most