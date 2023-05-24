The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

DeSantis' Campaign Launch Video Is Made-To-Mock

Ron DeSantis' campaign to win the Republican nomination has been atrocious, so some appropriate music for his campaign launch was in keeping with the spirit of the thing.

Source: Fox News

Republican Florida Governor, and soon to be presidential candidate, Ron DeSantis released a video Tuesday teasing his expected 2024 campaign announcement.

The 30-second video, which DeSantis' wife Casey posted on Twitter, shows the governor standing in front of a large American flag in what appears to be a backstage setting with loud applause heard in the distance.

"They call it faith because in the face of darkness you can see that brighter future. A faith that our best days lay ahead of us. But is it worth the fight? Do I have the courage? Is it worth the sacrifice? America has been worth it every single time," the ad says as DeSantis appears readying himself to take the stage.

Here's the video in question.

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2023/05/ron-desantiss-campaign-launch-video

