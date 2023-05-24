DeSantis' Campaign Launch Video Is Made-To-Mock

Category: World Politics Published on Wednesday, 24 May 2023 15:51 Hits: 5

Ron DeSantis' campaign to win the Republican nomination has been atrocious, so some appropriate music for his campaign launch was in keeping with the spirit of the thing.

Source: Fox News

Republican Florida Governor, and soon to be presidential candidate, Ron DeSantis released a video Tuesday teasing his expected 2024 campaign announcement.

The 30-second video, which DeSantis' wife Casey posted on Twitter, shows the governor standing in front of a large American flag in what appears to be a backstage setting with loud applause heard in the distance.

"They call it faith because in the face of darkness you can see that brighter future. A faith that our best days lay ahead of us. But is it worth the fight? Do I have the courage? Is it worth the sacrifice? America has been worth it every single time," the ad says as DeSantis appears readying himself to take the stage.