Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Thursday, 25 May 2023 04:02 Hits: 7

The Census Bureau has released the most comprehensive national statistics to date about same-sex couples living together in the U.S. But many other LGBTQ people remain invisible in the census data.

(Image credit: Connie Hanzhang Jin/NPR)

Read more https://www.npr.org/2023/05/25/1174739030/census-lgbtq-data-same-sex-households-ask-about-sexuality