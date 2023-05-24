The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Gaetz Says Quiet Part Out Loud: 'Our Debt Ceiling Hostages'

Through their actions in recent months, House Republicans have made clear that they view the debt ceiling standoff as a hostage situation that they can exploit to advance their political agenda—which includes draconian cuts to social programs and massive handouts to the fossil fuel industry.

On Tuesday, just days before the June 1 "X-date," Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-Fla.) came right out and admitted it, telling reporters that "my conservative colleagues for the most part support Limit, Save, Grow, and they don't feel like we should negotiate with our hostage."

Semafor's Joseph Zeballos-Roig published audio of Gaetz's comments on Twitter:

read more

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2023/05/gaetz-says-quiet-part-out-loud-our-debt

