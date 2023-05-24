Dan Goldman Takes A Sledgehammer To 'Pathetic' Durham Report

Articles

Published on Wednesday, 24 May 2023

Rep. Dan Goldman (D-NY) explained precisely what is in the Durham report without all the partisan talking points from the right and added that the so-called FBI whistleblowers were deemed a securing risk. Conservatives claim it was a bombshell report even though Durhan didn't recommend charges, and there were no bombshell revelations.

"First, let's talk about the Durham report," he said. "I'll make it real short for you, Ms. Murphy."

"The Durham report seemed to fail to consider the fact that the original tip that set off the Crossfire Hurricane investigation was that Russia would be disseminating hacked emails about, related, that would help Donald Trump," Goldman continued. "And lo and behold, at the end of July, that's exactly what happened."

"So the Durham report focused solely on what was internally within the intelligence files of the FBI and did not mention the obvious corroboration that the tip turned out to be true," he said. "Second, the Durham report said that an investigation was justified to be opened. It should have just been a preliminary investigation as opposed to a full investigation."

"Third, the Durham report talks all about the Steele dossier, which had nothing to do with the origination of the Russia investigation and had nothing to do with the Mueller investigation," he continued. "It was not relied on. That investigation, of course, led to, I believe, six individuals connected to the Trump campaign who were convicted."

