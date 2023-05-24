Prigozhin Laments: 'F*ck Knows How, But We’ve Militarized Ukraine!'

Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Wednesday, 24 May 2023

The leader of Russia's Wagner mercenary group doesn't think much of Russia's chances at this point, stating that the way things are going Russia will be lucky to hang on to 2014 borders in Ukraine. "[Ukraine] will try and restore the 2014 border, and this can happen very easily. They will attack Crimea. They will try and blow up the Crimean bridge, cut supply routes, and there's a big chance that this will not turn out good for us." Losing the war, in other words.

It's almost certain that Prigozhin's worst-case scenario is already too optimistic.

Source: Radio Free Europe

The leader of Russia's Wagner private mercenary group, Yevgeny Prigozhin, says Moscow's plan to "demilitarize" Ukraine failed and that the invasion of its neighbor "turned Ukraine's army into one of the most powerful in the world." In an interview with pro-Kremlin political observer Konstantin Dolgov, the full version of which was published on May 24, Prigozhin said Russia's aggression made Ukrainians "a nation known to the entire world." Prigozhin added that Wagner had lost 20,000 troops during fight for the Ukrainian city of Bakhmut and suggested that the war may end with a mutiny by Russian soldiers. read more

