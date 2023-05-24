'Grand Appliance Party': Dem Mocks GOP Over Gas Stove Hysteria

Articles

Democratic Rep. Jared Moskowitz spoke at the House Oversight and Accountability subcommittee hearing to examine an Energy Department proposal for regulating gas stoves. Then he proceeded to mock the right-wing hysteria over gas stoves.

The hearing was focused on the Biden administration's regulatory actions on gas stoves and other common household appliances. Moskowitz mocked the pearl-clutching Republicans who are more focused on these regulations than they are on gun violence and other important issues.

"You know, and it's warm, and you're in the kitchen, and you stare into the knobs of your beautiful stainless steel beauty," he said. "I get it. I get the bravado."

"We can pry your gas stove from your cold dead hands or give me my gas stove or give me death," the Florida Democrat continued. "You know, I have a six-burner double oven range that sits on legs. I mean, I miss her right now as we're talking about it."

"And so I think, because it's a two-party system, I think when my colleagues across the aisle, the other parties show leadership, the leadership of our times that is desperately needed, Democrats like myself should commend them," he said.

"And I want to apologize on behalf of the Democratic Party that we have decided to put kids' safety in their neighborhoods from getting gunned down in movie theaters or grocery stores or school churches or synagogues," he continued. "We as Democrats have clearly lost our way that we are not focused on appliances."

