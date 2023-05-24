'Lowlifes Misfits': Trump Unloads After DeSantis Announces Bid

Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Wednesday, 24 May 2023 21:40 Hits: 6

Gov. Ron DeSantis entered the 2024 presidential race on Wednesday, and even though it's a crowded Republican primary contest, former President Donald Trump seems laser-focused on the Florida Governor. DeSantis is unpolished and unprepared for prime time, but the same can be said about Trump. After four years in office, he's still rough around the edges, rude, condescending, and has no filter.

And he holds grudges like no other. He feels that DeSantis owes him because he endorsed him for Governor. Trump took to his struggling Truth Social platform to unload on his new rival for the GOP nomination and anyone critical of him.

"I'd like to personally congratulate "Rob" DeSanctimonious on finally announcing that he will be entering the race for President of the United States," he said. "Hopefully he will get the full experience of being attacked by the Marxists, Communists, and Radical Left Lunatics of our Country, without which he will never know the kind of job he is doing. These Lowlifes & Misfits are far worse than the leaders of hostile foreign countries. They must be soundly defeated in order to MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!"

Trump is always the victim. He always feels attacked over self-inflicted wounds. And he's got more indictments coming in. So expect him to continue to cry into his MyPillow. It's going to be an interesting race.

read more

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2023/05/lowlifes-misfits-trump-unloads-after