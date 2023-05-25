Ron DeSantis' Very Bad, Terrible, Awful, Embarrassing Announcement

Category: World Politics Hits: 12
Months of speculation passed for "Meatball Ron" DeSantis to finally step forward and make it known to the country that, yes, he is running for the Republican nomination for president in 2024.
Enter Elon Musk, the crazed far-right multibillionaire who purchased Twitter just so he could troll the left. Insane, right?
Musk immediately became the extreme far-right fringe's best friend. So of course Ron DeSantis chose that platform to make his first announcement.
It was an epic fail.
The link failed to initiate for the masses and endless streams in Twitter spacers mocked the event.
