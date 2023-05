Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Wednesday, 24 May 2023

Garret Graves was critical in helping Kevin McCarthy get the votes to be elected speaker. Now, he's taking the lead at the negotiating table on how to avoid a historic debt debt default.

(Image credit: Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images)

