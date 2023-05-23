S.C. Gov Just Joking Around About Hunting Democrats With Dogs

Articles

Presumably, South Carolinians are fine with having a Governor who throws around racist imagery as McMaster easily won re-election by nearly twenty points in 2022. Not a great look for any state but given what's also in office in Florida, Georgia, Alabama, etc, McMaster is hardly worse than any of the rest of them.

"Governor McMaster has been making this joke at GOP conventions for years, and everyday South Carolinians understand that it's a joke," McMaster's communications director, Brandon Charochak said. "If South Carolina Democrat partisans can no longer bear light-hearted jokes made at their expense, then maybe they should focus their energy on winning and not whining."

Source: Washington Post

At a Republican Party event on Saturday, South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster harked back to a phrase he’d used before when referring to Democrats. “I look forward to the day that Democrats are so rare, we have to hunt them with dogs,” McMaster said at a state GOP convention, according to Joseph Bustos, a reporter for the State newspaper who was live-tweeting from the event. read more

