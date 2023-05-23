Drag Restaurant Hamburger Mary's Sues DeSantis

Category: World Politics Published on Tuesday, 23 May 2023 19:49 Hits: 3

A drag-themed restaurant and bar is suing Ron DeSantis over his ban on drag.

A drag-themed restaurant and bar is suing Ron DeSantis over his ban on drag.

Hamburger Mary's is taking Meatball Ron to court. ClickOrlando.com:

A bill Gov. Ron DeSantis signed into law involving adult entertainment and children, including drag shows, is already having a detrimental effect on at least one Orlando business and it is suing to stop the bill.

Hamburger Mary’s owners said once they told customers that children would no longer be permitted at any of its drag shows, bookings in May fell 20%.

“That’s what happens when the government makes people and businesses too scared to do legal things because of the potential consequences,” [Attorney Gary] Israel said. “Luckily, we have courts in this country, and the federal courts are bound to uphold the U.S. Constitution.”