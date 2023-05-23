The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Articles

A's Broadcaster Fired After Racial Slur Incident

Category: World Politics Hits: 5

A's Broadcaster Fired After Racial Slur Incident

Glen Kuiper was so excited to go to the N-word League Hall of Fame that he forgot what N-word he was supposed to use. Kuiper had been an A's broadcaster for twenty years. Kuiper left with a pissy statement, which can be seen below in a tweet.

"I wish the Oakland A's and NBC Sports would have taken into consideration my 20-year career, my solid reputation, integrity, and character, but in this current environment traits like integrity and character are no longer considered."

Source: Associated Press

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — Oakland Athletics broadcaster Glen Kuiper was let go by NBC Sports California after using a racial slur during a telecast while describing a trip to the Negro Leagues Baseball Museum.

Kuiper was suspended by the network following his slur that aired during a pregame segment of an A’s game against the Kansas City Royals on May 5. Kuiper talked about a trip to the museum with colleague Dallas Braden but seemingly mispronounced the word “Negro,” making it sound instead like a slur.

“Following an internal review, the decision has been made for NBC Sports California to end its relationship with Glen Kuiper, effective immediately,” the network said in a statement Monday. “We thank Glen for his dedication to Bay Area baseball over the years.”

read more

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2023/05/broadcaster-fired-after-racial-slur

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version