Hospitals In Two States Denied Abortion To Miscarriage Patients

Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Monday, 22 May 2023 22:02 Hits: 5

This story was originally published by ProPublica. ProPublica is a Pulitzer Prize-winning investigative newsroom. Sign up for The Big Story newsletter to receive stories like this one in your inbox.

Mylissa Farmer knew her fetus was dying inside of her. Her water broke less than 18 weeks into her pregnancy last August, and she was desperate for an abortion.

But according to federal documents, during three emergency room visits over two days in Missouri and Kansas, doctors repeatedly gave Farmer the same chilling message: Though there was virtually no chance her fetus would survive and the pregnancy was putting her at high risk for life-threatening complications, there was nothing they could do for her.

read more

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2023/05/hospitals-two-states-denied-abortion