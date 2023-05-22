Penn Club Is Discreetly Hiding Trump's Portrait Behind A Sofa

Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Monday, 22 May 2023 23:00 Hits: 2

The Penn Club, the exclusive New York City club for those connected to the University of Pennsylvania, wanted to avoid drama, so they hung former President Donald Trump's portrait behind a sofa. I can think of better places for it, but we won't get into that.

"There remains a controversial picture of Donald Trump in the boardroom of the Penn Club," a source told Page Six. "They have tried to 'hide it' by putting it low on the wall, basically behind a piece of furniture."

"Trump was a major funder of the [current clubhouse, which opened in 1989]," they added. "In fact, legend goes he negotiated the purchase of the building … and he gave a big donation, too."

Page Six reports:

Trump enrolled at Fordham in 1964 before transferring to Wharton two years later. He graduated in 1968 with a BS in economics. Earlier this month, we reported that the Union League Club is suffering an internal struggle over whether to commission a portrait of the 45th president. It has a longstanding tradition of commissioning paintings of Republican presidents for its Murray Hill clubhouse. read more

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2023/05/penn-club-discreetly-hiding-trumps