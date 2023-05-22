The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Penn Club Is Discreetly Hiding Trump's Portrait Behind A Sofa

The Penn Club, the exclusive New York City club for those connected to the University of Pennsylvania, wanted to avoid drama, so they hung former President Donald Trump's portrait behind a sofa. I can think of better places for it, but we won't get into that.

"There remains a controversial picture of Donald Trump in the boardroom of the Penn Club," a source told Page Six. "They have tried to 'hide it' by putting it low on the wall, basically behind a piece of furniture."

"Trump was a major funder of the [current clubhouse, which opened in 1989]," they added. "In fact, legend goes he negotiated the purchase of the building … and he gave a big donation, too."

Page Six reports:

Trump enrolled at Fordham in 1964 before transferring to Wharton two years later. He graduated in 1968 with a BS in economics.

Earlier this month, we reported that the Union League Club is suffering an internal struggle over whether to commission a portrait of the 45th president.

It has a longstanding tradition of commissioning paintings of Republican presidents for its Murray Hill clubhouse.

