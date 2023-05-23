GOP's Stupid 'Work Requirements' Fix Non-Existent 'Problem'

Articles

Katherine Engel, American University School of Public Affairs and Taryn Morrissey, American University School of Public Affairs

The Research Brief is a short take about interesting academic work.

The big idea

Roughly half of the people who would be affected by a proposed expansion of Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program work requirements already do what’s needed to meet those requirements. There’s also evidence suggesting that many of the rest have caregiving or health conditions that prevent them from working.

Formerly known as food stamps, SNAP helps low-income people buy groceries.

