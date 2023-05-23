Category: World Politics Hits: 8
Whenever I see a clip of the stooges from Patriot Front or Proud Bois or any of these other mayonnaise militia groups, I always crack up. But when you take some video of these KKKooks doing their "training" exercises and you put it to the proper music, well, that takes it to a whole new level.
I might as well retire now, I will never make anything this funny again.
Leaked patriot front training videos set to ABBA’s Dancing Queen, enjoyyyyy ???? pic.twitter.com/vrHb3lmwkH
— Casey (she/her) (@MamaSissieSays) May 18, 2023
Don't they just look fabulous?!
Open thread below...
Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2023/05/patriotic-dancing-queen-front