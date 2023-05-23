Patriotic Dancing Queen Front

Articles

Whenever I see a clip of the stooges from Patriot Front or Proud Bois or any of these other mayonnaise militia groups, I always crack up. But when you take some video of these KKKooks doing their "training" exercises and you put it to the proper music, well, that takes it to a whole new level.

I might as well retire now, I will never make anything this funny again.

Leaked patriot front training videos set to ABBA’s Dancing Queen, enjoyyyyy ???? pic.twitter.com/vrHb3lmwkH — Casey (she/her) (@MamaSissieSays) May 18, 2023

Don't they just look fabulous?!

Open thread below...

