Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Monday, 22 May 2023 09:00 Hits: 8

The two leaders are having an in-person meeting Monday after a "productive" phone call on Sunday about the debt ceiling. The U.S. could run out of money to pay its bills as early as June 1.

(Image credit: Patrick Semansky/AP Photo)

Read more https://www.npr.org/2023/05/22/1177437014/biden-and-mccarthy-gear-up-for-the-next-round-of-debt-ceiling-talks