Mike’s Blog Round-Up

Monday, 22 May 2023

Above, The Kills perform Heart of a Dog for the BBC. As I write this, hapless hostage-taker K-Mac has shut down "negotiations" again and his caucus of cinder-block throwers are now adding new immigration provisions into the ransom note. I believe that they are losing leverage, not gaining it and this is proof.

Show Me Progress shows us how Missouri responds to the posturing of Rep. Jason Smith (Republican).

Personelente explores the word odious and gives us usage examples.

Jezebel proves that the fascists hate trans people more than they love their own families.

Angry Bear reminds us that fame is fleeting, and that's why there are so many Republicans running against TFG.

Bonus Track:The Psy of Life cuts to the heart of the (Floriduh) Republicans: Pity the White Racist.

