Van Hollen: Democrats Should Look To 'Plan B' On Debt Ceiling

Published on Monday, 22 May 2023

Sen. Chris Van Hollen bashed Republicans for the "insane situation" we're in now with the debt ceiling, and told Democrats to prepare for plan b, and c if necessary to prevent Republicans from crashing our economy. Talks between Biden and McCarthy are supposed to resume Monday, but, as Van Hollen warned on ABC's This Week on Sunday, "What we have right now is Speaker McCarthy and MAGA House Republicans saying that they are going to push the default detonator and blow up our economy if they don't get their way on their budget proposals. That would destroy the American economy."

Van Hollen pushed back against the notion that Biden hasn't put forth his own budget proposal, and hit Republicans for refusing to "accept one penny in deficit reduction from closing tax loopholes" on the very rich and large corporations. As he noted, "under Donald Trump, we raised the debt ceiling three times, 40 percent of our national debt actually was accumulated during the four years of the Trump administration. And now, and now, they are not willing to talk about any revenue from the very wealthy people as part of this effort."

