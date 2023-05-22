The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Articles

Ted Cruz Won't Stop Ranting About Bud Light

Category: World Politics Hits: 7

Ted Cruz Won't Stop Ranting About Bud Light

Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) continued his weeks-long crusade against Anheuser-Busch on Sunday because the beer company used a transgender spokesperson.

During an interview on Fox News, host Maria Bartiromo asked Cruz about his investigation into Bud Light.

"Reuters has been reporting that GOP mega-donor Peter Thiel doesn't want to get financially involved this time around because he's worried about focusing on things like transgenderism, on abortion," Bartiromo noted. "What do you make about these warnings that you're going to alienate big donors and potentially voters by focusing on these issues?"

"Listen, I think, number one, the Democrat Party on issues of culture has gone really extreme," Cruz replied. "This is a party that embraces medical transition, sex changes for children, eight, nine, 10-year-old children, medical surgeries, sterilizing kids, removing perfectly healthy body parts."

"I think that's child abuse," he continued. "And I think the Democrats, I don't know why on these issues they've gotten so extreme. If you look at Bud Light, I can't think of a time when a company's gone more out of its way to alienate and irritate its customers. It's almost like they've never met an actual Bud Light drinker."

Cruz said he sent a letter to the beer company because he was concerned about using transgender activist Dylan Mulvaney to market to young girls.

read more

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2023/05/ted-cruz-wont-stop-ranting-about-bud-light

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version