Ted Cruz Won't Stop Ranting About Bud Light

Published on Monday, 22 May 2023

Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) continued his weeks-long crusade against Anheuser-Busch on Sunday because the beer company used a transgender spokesperson.

During an interview on Fox News, host Maria Bartiromo asked Cruz about his investigation into Bud Light.

"Reuters has been reporting that GOP mega-donor Peter Thiel doesn't want to get financially involved this time around because he's worried about focusing on things like transgenderism, on abortion," Bartiromo noted. "What do you make about these warnings that you're going to alienate big donors and potentially voters by focusing on these issues?"

"Listen, I think, number one, the Democrat Party on issues of culture has gone really extreme," Cruz replied. "This is a party that embraces medical transition, sex changes for children, eight, nine, 10-year-old children, medical surgeries, sterilizing kids, removing perfectly healthy body parts."

"I think that's child abuse," he continued. "And I think the Democrats, I don't know why on these issues they've gotten so extreme. If you look at Bud Light, I can't think of a time when a company's gone more out of its way to alienate and irritate its customers. It's almost like they've never met an actual Bud Light drinker."

Cruz said he sent a letter to the beer company because he was concerned about using transgender activist Dylan Mulvaney to market to young girls.

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2023/05/ted-cruz-wont-stop-ranting-about-bud-light