Biden: 'I Think We Have Authority To Use 14th Amendment'

President Joe Biden said yesterday he believes he has the authority to use the 14th Amendment to address the debt ceiling, but he says potential legal challenges could still lead the nation to default if he went that route. Via The Hill:

“I’m looking at the 14th Amendment as to whether or not we have the authority — I think we have the authority,” Biden told reporters at a press conference in Hiroshima, Japan. “The question is, could it be done and invoked in time that it would not be appealed, and as a consequence past the date in question and still default on the debt. That is a question that I think is unresolved.”

Biden added that all four congressional leaders said in a recent White House meeting that they agreed the nation would not default, signaling that he hoped talk of the 14th Amendment would ultimately not be necessary.

“So I’m assuming that we mean what we say and we’ll figure out a way to not have to default,” Biden said.