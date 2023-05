Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Monday, 22 May 2023 09:11 Hits: 0

NPR's A Martinez talks to Bob Vander Plaats, president of the conservative group The Family Leader, about how Iowa voters are evaluating the GOP presidential field.

Read more https://www.npr.org/2023/05/22/1177457380/in-iowa-voters-are-already-sizing-up-the-2024-gop-presidential-field