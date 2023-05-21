The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Biden Goes Full Dark Brandon At G7 Over Question About Russia

President Biden isn't taking Russia's shit. In contrast, Donald Trump, who thinks he can end the war in 24 hours, would have been performing fellatio on Vladimir Putin.

At the G7 summit in Hiroshima, Biden took a question about Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Alexander Grushko, saying that Western countries will be running "colossal risks" if they supply Ukraine with F-16 fighter jets.

Dark Brandon calmly responded: "It is for them."

Meanwhile, Volodymyr Zelenskyy was at the summit, too, and secured more financial assistance to fight off the Russians.

Joe Biden announced military assistance worth up to $375 million to Kyiv, telling Zelenskyy that the U.S. was doing everything possible to strengthen Ukraine's defenses to defeat Russia.

"Together with the entire G7, we have Ukraine's back, and I promise we're not going anywhere," Biden said, according to The Guardian. Later, he said he had received a "flat assurance" from Zelenskiy that the jets would not go into Russian territory but added that they would be used "wherever Russian troops are within Ukraine and the area."

Biden didn't cave to Russia's warning. Trump would have.

