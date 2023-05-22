Ted Nugent Defends Subway Choking: 'I'm Anti-Racism'

Articles

Published on Monday, 22 May 2023

Conservative rocker Ted Nugent defended the subway killing of Jordan Neely and called the man who choked him a hero.

On his Friday Spirit Campfire program, Nugent spoke about Daniel Penny's killing of Neely. Penny is facing a second-degree manslaughter charge over the death.

"So let's talk about why we got here, why our government is now the enemy of mankind," he opined. "So there's Daniel Penny, U.S. Marine Corps, Semper Fi, putting your heart and soul into being the best that you can be. He encounters an engineered, recidivistic, multiviolent felon monster on the subways of New York."

"Daniel Penney, good guy, 100%, good guy, as good as they get," he continued. "And this monster that our system, our court system, and Alan Bragg, and Eric Adams, all these people that got jobs because of the color of their skin instead of qualifications."

Nugent said that some people might consider his attack on Black politicians "harsh" or "racist."

"No, it's not racist," he insisted. "I'll tell you what's racist is when people vote for somebody because of the color of their skin, or someone gets appointed to a job because of the color of their skin.

"That's racism," Nugent said. "I'm anti-racism. I'm like Martin Luther King Jr. with a Glock."

The right-wing musician concluded by calling Penny a "hero."

