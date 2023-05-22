And The Oscgrrr Goes To...

Articles

As any dog owner could confirm, dogs can be such drama queens. If they want something, they want it RIGHT NOW! If they don't get it RIGHT NOW!, they will surely perish and suffer a long, painful death doing so. And if you have more than one dog, you are guaranteed to have some sibling rivalry. And heavens forbid one dog gets something and the other one doesn't!

And don't get me started on their con games. Little sneaks. They are so lucky they are so cute.

Open thread below...

