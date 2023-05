Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Sunday, 21 May 2023 11:55 Hits: 6

NPR's Ayesha Rascoe asks Colorado Springs Mayor-elect Yemi Mobolade about his victory in Tuesday's election. He's the first Black person to be elected mayor there.

Read more https://www.npr.org/2023/05/21/1177391846/colorado-springs-mayor-elect-yemi-mobolade-reflects-on-his-historic-victory