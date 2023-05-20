Russia Permanently Bans Stephen Colbert, Jimmy Kimmel, And Seth Meyers

Category: World Politics Published on Saturday, 20 May 2023 21:46 Hits: 7

Presumably, Russia is fine with Jimmy Fallon and his more apolitical late night talk show. Fallon also once rather infamously got to tussle Donald Trump's hair on air, something he said he later regretted. And no wonder, since that night ratings for The Tonight Show have nosedived.

Source: Hollywood Reporter

More than a year after it began its war in Ukraine, Russia is cracking down … on American late night TV hosts.

ABC’s Jimmy Kimmel, CBS’ Stephen Colbert and NBC’s Seth Meyers have been permanently banned from Russia, according to a new list of names released by the Russian government.

On Friday the Russian Foreign Ministry released a list of 500 Americans that it says are now banned from entering the country, with a statement declaring that the decision to ban them is in response to U.S. sanctions.

The list of names includes plenty of politicians (including former President Barack Obama) as well as academics, military and law enforcement officers, and employees or arms suppliers and tech firms. But it also includes a handful of people from the world of entertainment and media.

