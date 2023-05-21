Late Nite Music Club: I'm Not There Yet

Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Sunday, 21 May 2023 03:00 Hits: 6

Most people might know Malinda from her Google Translate videos or from her sharing her beautiful voice in Celtic music (which is why I started following her). More recently, she has expanded her horizons to become an actual to goodness movie star.

Anyway, last year, on National Coming Out Day, Malinda released this song which she wrote in regards to her own inner journey before she was ready to take it to the outer world. With all the aggressions and transgressions towards the LGBTQ+ community in recent weeks and months, that struggle is even harder and scarier than ever before. Which in turn has had me thinking about this song more and more.

To those who are still on their inner journey, take your time. We'll be here for you whenever you are ready and we we will welcome you and accept you. You are not alone.

Open thread below...

read more

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2023/05/im-not-there-yet