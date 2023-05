Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Friday, 19 May 2023 20:51 Hits: 2

CNN's town hall last week with former President Donald Trump has crystalized dissent inside the network over the new boss' efforts to shear it of anti-Trump sentiment.

Read more https://www.npr.org/2023/05/19/1177194222/fallout-from-the-trump-town-hall-exposes-internal-strife-at-cnn