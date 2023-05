Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Friday, 19 May 2023 22:29 Hits: 6

Unless Congress and the White House reach a deal to raise the debt ceiling, real people could suffer, from service members to Social Security recipients to would-be homebuyers.

Read more https://www.npr.org/2023/05/19/1177238819/how-not-lifting-the-debt-ceiling-could-affect-people-from-veterans-to-homebuyers