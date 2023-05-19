The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Man Who Doesn't Pay His Bills Says U.S. Shouldn't Pay Its Debts

Former President Donald Trump is known for stiffing his contractors. He does not pay his bills. This same man who filed for six bankruptcies went to his flailing Truth Social platform to demand that Republicans refuse to raise the debt ceiling on President Biden's watch unless they get "everything they want," even though Republicans voted to raise the debt ceiling three times when Trump was President, with no preconditions.

"REPUBLICANS SHOULD NOT MAKE A DEAL ON THE DEBT CEILING UNLESS THEY GET EVERYTHING THEY WANT (Including the "kitchen sink")," he wrote in shouty caps. "THAT'S THE WAY THE DEMOCRATS HAVE ALWAYS DEALT WITH US. DO NOT FOLD!!!"

The twice-impeached, one-term, indicted, sexual abuser wants the U.S. to go the way of Trump Vodka, Trump Steaks, Trump Airlines, his casinos, Trump University, Trump Mortgage, GoTrump, and Trump: The Game.

And Trump made that post on Truth Social, a company hemorrhaging money. According to Trump's Trump's personal financial disclosure form, the former President made less than $201 from Truth Social. And we're still trying to pay the bills handed down from his administration.

