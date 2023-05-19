Chris Hayes Loses It: DeSantis Interfering With Parents' Rights, Goddammit!

Category: World Politics Published on Friday, 19 May 2023 22:45 Hits: 6

Today's don't sugarcoat it award goes to Chris Hayes.

CHRIS HAYES: Ron DeSantis’s dystopian. authoritarian vision is most apparent in the legislation he just signed yesterday. It bans all gender-affirming care for all minors in Florida, everyone 18 or younger.

That law also empowers state courts to change custody agreements if a child is receiving or is at risk of receiving gender-affirming care. Meaning taking a kid away from a parent.

Telling parents how they can or cannot raise their own children is among the most authoritarian things that government can do. And now that is exactly what Ron DeSantis and the Republican Party in Florida and generally the conservative movement that endorses this are doing purely for ideological and punitive purposes.

Now, the sick irony here, the one that I just can’t get over and really kind of sticks with me, is that the right-wing movement that gave us this new law signed yesterday is the very same group of people that screamed about parental rights for years amidst the pandemic. I get to say whether my kid wears a mask, I get to say whether my kid gets vaccinated. I get to say whether my kid goes to school. And Ron DeSantis was the public face of that movement.

