Clay Higgins, Call Your Lawyer

Published on Friday, 19 May 2023

U.S. Rep. Clay Higgins on Wednesday grabbed a man who was asking questions at a press conference and repeatedly told him, "You're out" as he pushed him away from the event, sparking some calls for assault charges against the Republican congressman.

Jake Burdett, a progressive activist, went to Capitol Hill to attend a press conference regarding Medicare for All legislation that was unveiled Wednesday, and noticed Higgins setting up for a separate news event along with Reps. Paul Gosar (R-Ariz.) and Lauren Boebert (R-Colo.).

"I figured I'd ask them some tough questions," Burdett toldThe Daily Beast. "Bird-dog them, whatever you want to call it."

He began filming the press conference and was asking Gosar questions when Higgins approached him. The congressman first asked Burdett to "just peacefully stand by with your camera" and wait for the event to conclude, after which Higgins promised to answer his questions.

When Burdett began asking another question of Boebert, Higgins approached Burdett again and said, "No, you're out" and he gripped the 25-year-old's arms and began forcing him away from the event.

