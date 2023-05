Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Friday, 19 May 2023 09:15 Hits: 7

NPR's A Martinez talked to Democratic mayoral candidate Cherelle Parker after she won Tuesday's primary election in Philadelphia. She is expected to become the first woman to lead the city.

Read more https://www.npr.org/2023/05/19/1177023846/cherelle-parker-likely-to-become-phillys-first-female-mayor-after-november-elect