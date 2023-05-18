The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Articles

Internet Outs N-Word Spewing Driver As Registered Pedo

Category: World Politics Hits: 7

Internet Outs N-Word Spewing Driver As Registered Pedo

@ChudsOfTikTok posted a video of a man driving erratically while screaming the n-word at passengers in a car in the next lane. He will probably regret that because an attorney on Twitter revealed his name and address and that he's a registered sex offender.

I looked that up, and it's true. Tracy Robert Blackwell of Newark, California, was busted for 'Lewd Or Lascivious Acts With Child Under 14 Years.'

The attorney:

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2023/05/internet-outs-n-word-spewing-driver

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version