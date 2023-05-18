Internet Outs N-Word Spewing Driver As Registered Pedo

Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Thursday, 18 May 2023 16:16 Hits: 7

@ChudsOfTikTok posted a video of a man driving erratically while screaming the n-word at passengers in a car in the next lane. He will probably regret that because an attorney on Twitter revealed his name and address and that he's a registered sex offender.

I looked that up, and it's true. Tracy Robert Blackwell of Newark, California, was busted for 'Lewd Or Lascivious Acts With Child Under 14 Years.'

Man decided it was more important to yell the hard R during a road rage incident then to pay attention to the road.pic.twitter.com/cZb7I84EKB — ChudsOfTikTok (@ChudsOfTikTok) May 18, 2023

The attorney:

Tracy Robert Blackwell lll

61 years

35972 Orleans Dr

newark, ca. registered sex offender also — Mark J. Reichel (@reichellaw) May 18, 2023 read more

