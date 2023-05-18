Internet Outs N-Word Spewing Driver As Registered Pedo

Category: World Politics Hits: 7
@ChudsOfTikTok posted a video of a man driving erratically while screaming the n-word at passengers in a car in the next lane. He will probably regret that because an attorney on Twitter revealed his name and address and that he's a registered sex offender.
I looked that up, and it's true. Tracy Robert Blackwell of Newark, California, was busted for 'Lewd Or Lascivious Acts With Child Under 14 Years.'
The attorney:
Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2023/05/internet-outs-n-word-spewing-driver