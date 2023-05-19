How's Your Office Job?

Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Friday, 19 May 2023 03:00 Hits: 2

Some days at work are worse than the others, but for most of us, the most dangerous thing we might face would be getting a papercut or someone warming up their seafood lunch in the microwave. Other jobs have a more unique category of hazards of the jobs, including up close encounters with lions that could rip your face off, animals that could climb up and poop on your head, or a particularly asshole sheep that headbutts you in the balls. Kind of puts it all in perspective, doesn't it?

