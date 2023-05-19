The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Articles

Please Support And Donate C&L's May Fundraiser

Category: World Politics Hits: 7

Please Support And Donate C&L's May Fundraiser

Today is the last day I will ask for cash until after the summer so if you can please donate $25 dollars or more to either PayPal, Kindest, or via snail mail, that would be greatly appreciated.

I'm posting this 2017 video of ABC's Australian journalist Chris Uhlmann analysis of Trump's first G20 appearance with other world leaders.

Uhlmann did not sugar coat his reporting in this post from Red Painter.

"He delivered his wrap-up of Trump’s appearance at the conference, calling him an “uneasy, lonely, awkward figure” who was left “isolated and friendless” with “no desire and no capacity to lead the world”.

Can the United States survive Trump 2.0? Cannot survive DeSantis 1.0?

Absolutely not.

So we need you to donate or subscribe for an annual ad free experience on CrooksandLiars via Admiral.

Republican billionaires have been trying to extinguish center left opinions and legislation with a vengeance.

[donate]

Or you can send a check via snail mail to:

CrooksandLiars.com
528 Palisades Drive Ste 548
Pacific Palisades, CA 90272

And you can subscribe here and get an ad-free year-long subscription:

read more

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2023/05/please-support-and-donate-cls-may

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version