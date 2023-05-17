Mike Lindell Uses Debt Ceiling Fight To Sell His Cheap Slippers

Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Wednesday, 17 May 2023 19:23 Hits: 8

My Pillow CEO and election denier Mike Lindell used the debt ceiling negotiations and the horrific McCarthy House bill to hype his cheap-ass slippers.

Steve Bannon and Mike Lindell demanded that President Biden acquiesce and agree to pass McCarthy's dead-on-arrival draconian bill that will slash federal spending by 22% to raise the debt ceiling, punishing vets, the sick and elderly as much as possible.

Ending the interview, Bannon asked Lindell to share his views on the federal budget and the economy.

"Mike Lindell, I've only got a minute and a half, just real quickly, how important is you as an entrepreneur to make sure that we cut this out of control budget and have the back of the Republican House?"

It's huge. I mean, this is it. It's great that we do have support now out there because we've got to stop this runaway inflation and people are worried and we've got to get consumer confidence back. And you know, right now, we're doing okay. My Pillow, because of all your audience, we've got the slippers for $25 closeout. We've got the towels for a $25 closeout, making room for the My Pillow 2.0, the buy one get one free. read more

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2023/05/mike-lindell-uses-debt-ceiling-fight-sell