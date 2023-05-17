Beware: The Entire Republican Party Is A Menace, Not Just Trump

Articles

One reason I've been less angry about the CNN town hall than most other liberals is that I don't believe Donald Trump is uniquely dangerous. In his first campaign and in his presidency, Trump did harmful things to America that other Republicans and right-wing operatives hadn't dared to do -- but now Trump's techniques have been absorbed by the GOP and the right. Even at the peak of his power, Trump functioned as a cog in a Republican machine that had been corroding democracy and demonizing enemies for years.

Obviously, Trump made the machine work far more efficiently. But long before he started his first campaign, the Republican machine was doing Trumpian things, though with a bit more caution. Pre-Trump Republicans stopped the Florida recount in 2000 and finagled a corrupt Supreme Court decision that put George W. Bush in the White House; Trump tried to overturn the 2020 election results by force. Pre-Trump Republicans were racist in code; Trump dropped the code. Pre-Trump Republicans enacted restrictions on voting and persuaded millions of Americans that all-but-nonexistent "voter fraud" was widespread; Trump declared that any election he lost was rigged. Pre-Trump Republicans engineered a hostile takeover of the federal courts; Trump merely finished the job.

Republicans were dangerous before Trump. They would have been dangerous even if Trump had never entered politics. Now they're dangerous in Trumpish as well as non-Trumpish ways, and those dangers will still be there even if Trump drops dead tomorrow.

