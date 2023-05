Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Wednesday, 17 May 2023 09:00 Hits: 5

A North Carolina court's unusual ruling has highlighted the fact that some states allow voting districts to be drawn in ways that make elections less competitive and help one political party win.

(Image credit: Carolyn Kaster/AP)

Read more https://www.npr.org/2023/05/17/1173469584/partisan-gerrymandering-explainer-north-carolina