Lauren Boebert Files For Divorce, Husband Is Furious

Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Tuesday, 16 May 2023 22:44 Hits: 5

Controversial Rep. Lauren Boebert has filed for divorce from her husband, Jayson, after being married for nearly two decades, and the couple has four sons together. Boebert announced the impending divorce Tuesday, but that news has been speculated online after she wasn't seen wearing her wedding ring.

"It is with a heavy weight on my heart that I have filed for divorce from my husband. I am grateful for our years of marriage together and for our beautiful children, all of whom deserve privacy and love as we work through this process," she said in a statement. "I've always been faithful in my marriage, and I believe strongly in marriage, which makes this announcement that much more difficult."

"This is truly about irreconcilable differences," she added. "I do not intend to discuss this matter any further in public out of respect for our children, and will continue to work hard to represent the people of Colorado's 3rd Congressional District."

The Colorado Republican married her husband four months after they met. He didn't take the news very well.

Via The Daily Beast:

read more

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2023/05/lauren-boebert-just-filed-divorce-her