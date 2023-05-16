Steve Bannon Goes After Durham: 'Where's The Beef?'

Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Tuesday, 16 May 2023 22:45 Hits: 4

MAGA grifter and Trump former advisor Steve Bannon was unhappy that John Durham's four-year investigation that cost $6.5 million virtually came up empty.

During Real America's Voice Sedition podcast, Bannon laid into the Bill Barr appointed prosecutor for failing to get a single conviction in court, describing his actions and an "epic failure."

"When you say the courts, there's got to be some kind of driver prosecuting -- it's got to be a prosecutorial attitude in the courts," Bannon said. "The courts just aren't gonna sit there and like gods deem this to be true."

You have to bring cases before them. Isn't this the epic failure? ---I'm not a lawyer, but isn't this epic failure of Durham, sir?"

Mike Davis of the Article III Project (another well funded right-wing group) chimed in.

Davis claimed there was brazen weaponization of the FBI.

Bannon was furious.

That's my point. Where that where where where the charges? Where are the charges he had all access he had an unlimited budget. He'd spent six million dollars He's quote-unquote had bars backing. He had four years Where's the beef I understand?

Indeed.

Republicans are so desperate for even a sliver of positive news, they are taking this Durham report, that was set up by Trump himself as if it's vindication of all of Trump's misdeeds.

read more

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2023/05/steve-bannon-bashes-durham-wheres-beef