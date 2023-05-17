The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

An All American Hero

Joe Flood might not be the hero we wanted, but he sure as hell is the hero we needed. Joe Flood was riding his bicycle when he came across the Rubber Knife Gang, also known as Patriot Front. He just couldn't stand by and let these white nationalists invade his city. So he sprang into action and heckled the tar out of them. He was so effective, that he got into the leader's head and set up residence there, rent free. Then he ate their lunches in front of them.

And by doing so, he became a true American hero. Today, we are all Joe Flood!

Open thread below...

