Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Tuesday, 16 May 2023 09:30 Hits: 5

For the residents of Brownsville, Texas, the national spotlight often accompanies an increase in border crossings. But life goes on here, with or without the media attention.

(Image credit: Veronica G. Cardenas/AP)

Read more https://www.npr.org/2023/05/16/1176338998/immigration-title-42-border-towns-brownsville-texas