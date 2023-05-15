The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Elon Musk Agrees To Censor Twitter Content In Turkey

It was revealed this past Friday that Twitter has bent the knee to right-wing President Erdogan and agreed to censor and restrict some content in this country, two days before the highly anticipated Turkish presidential Election Sunday.

This move flies in the face of everything Elon Musk has said about "free speech" before and after acquiring Twitter.

I'm right there with Duncan Black: "I did warn you."

Sunday's election had serious implications for Turkey. Erdogan has been ruling like a dictator for many years.

Even though there is a run-off election now, Erdogan is playing the Trump card and claiming he's been leading all along.

If Turkey was a true democracy with a center-left president, would Musk have acquiesced to restrict content for the election?

